The New York Giants are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in East Rutherford on Monday night for a battle between winless teams in the 2025 NFL regular season.

The Giants, however, appear to have taken a significant hit on the injury front, as kicker Graham Gano has reportedly hurt his groin before the contest.

“Giants kicker Graham Gano suffered a groin injury pregame and is now questionable to kick tonight,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

This is not good news for the Giants, who are playing their first home game of the 2025 NFL season after losing two to the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys on the road to start the campaign.

Article Continues Below

Here is another report on Gano from Connor Hughes from SNY:

“Graham Gano kicked a few times into the net. He then talked with a trainer. Jamie Gillan is now kicking field goals into the net. Make of that what you will.”

The veteran Gano, who turned 38 years old in April, is in his sixth year with the Giants. In the 2024 NFL campaign, the former Florida State Seminoles kicker played 10 games for the Giants and converted nine of his 11 field goal attempts, including both tries from 50 yards and beyond.

Before coming over to the Giants in 2020, Gano spent time with the then-Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers. He went to the Super Bowl in 2016 with the Panthers, going 1-for-2 from the field while completing the only extra-point opportunity he had in a loss to the Denver Broncos.