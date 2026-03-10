In the wake of him re-signing with the New York Giants, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins hyped up fans with a three-word message on social media.

Hodgins took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to Jordan Schultz's post about him re-signing with the Giants on Mar. 9, 2026, writing, “God is good,” with a praying hands emoji.

By all accounts, Hodgins is hyped up to be returning to the Giants in 2026. Hopefully, he is able to break out again as he did with New York in 2022.

Why did the Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins?

Hodgins is returning to the Giants for a fourth season. He was claimed off waivers by the team during the 2022 season. Hodgins was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills out of Oregon State.

They released him in November 2022, and the Giants, who were desperate for another wide receiver, claimed him off waivers. In eight games, Hodgins broke out with 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Hodgins was an integral part of the Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley-led offense. In the 2022 playoffs, Hodgins had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

He returned to the team the following year, but his role decreased. He caught 21 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Before the 2024 season, Hodgins was released by the Giants before being re-signed to the practice squad. He then joined the San Francisco 49ers during the following offseason but was released in August.

After a brief stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, Hodgins was brought back to the Giants in November 2025. He played in seven games in 2025, catching 10 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Now, all signs point to him playing another season with the Giants. Hodgins signed a one-year deal with the team, and fans will have to see if he makes the final roster come August.