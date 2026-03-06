Once fully healthy, the New York Giants expect Cam Skattebo to be their starting running back. But the franchise still needs to have proper backup plans in place.

To do so, the Giants have restructured Devin Singletary's contract, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. While the terms of the new deal are not yet known, Singletary will be staying in New York for the 2026 season.

It'll mark his third season with the Giants, having already appeared in 32 games – starting six of them. Overall, Singletary has run for 874 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 270 yards through the air on 39 receptions. Appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 season, the running back gained 437 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries, catching 18 passes for 151 yards.

Article Continues Below

Alongside Skattebo and Singletary, New York also has Tyrone Tracy in their backfield. He became the starting running back when the rookie went down. Overall, he turned 176 carries into 740 yards and two touchdowns while making 36 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

When Skattebo returns, the Giants must decide how they want to divvy up their running back reps. Perhaps Skattebo works on early downs while Tracy comes in on passing downs. Singletary would then work short-yardage/goal line situations.

But that is just a theory, new head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will have the final say in how New York's running back room will shake out. Still, the Giants wouldn't have restructured and retained Singletary if they didn't have a plan for him. Training camp will give fans a much greater idea on how the Giants' rushing situation will work.