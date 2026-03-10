New York Giants coach John Harbaugh must be eager to roll up his sleeves and get to work with an entirely new unit.

The Giants will have yet another reset, with Harbaugh handling the team for the first time after being scooped up by the team in January.

For sure, Harbaugh has been keeping tabs on what is happening in free agency, and one of the Giants' new acquisitions is cornerback Greg Newsome II. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New York is signing Newsome to a one-year deal.

“The former 1st-round pick, still just 25 years old, had 1 INT and 9 PBUs last season. A strong addition,” noted Schultz on X.



The Cleveland Browns drafted Newsome as the 26th overall pick in 2021. He split his time last season between the Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns traded him, along with a 2026 sixth-round pick, to the Jaguars in October in exchange for Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The 25-year-old Newsome has not really lived up to his potential as a first-round selection, and a fresh start with the Giants could bode well for him. He, Harbaugh, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will all adjust to their new environment, and their shared experience could help ease the pressure off each other.

Newsome will have to earn his spot, as he is expected to compete with Paulson Adebo, Korie Black, Deonte Banks, and Rico Payton for the starting role.

Newsome fits into the Giants’ broader effort this offseason to reshape their defense. The team already added linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on a three-year deal worth $36 million.