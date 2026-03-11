In the wake of the files released linking New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch to Jeffrey Epstein, he has decided to transfer ownership stakes to his children.

Reports have surfaced that the Giants have requested approval to allow Steve Tisch, as well as his siblings Jonathan and Laurie, to transfer their remaining ownership stakes to trusts for their kids.

In order for the move to happen, the NFL's Finance Committee would need to approve it. If it goes through, the Tisch family members, who own about 23.1% of the team, will “no longer own any interest in the club.”

How Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files

In the wave of Epstein files released in January 2026, Tisch was linked to the former financier. He was named in several emails exchanged with Epstein.

Since the initial release, more details have emerged. It appears Epstein and Tisch first met in 2013, and the two remained in contact for years.

Epstein would connect young women with Tisch, mostly aspiring actresses. According to the emails, Epstein asked Tisch for his phone number because he didn't “like records of these conversations.”

Some of the women have spoken out about their experiences with Tisch. He tried to make advances on one of them, who denied him and left his residence. Epstein then berated the woman for leaving, telling her she was an “idiot” and was “never going to make anything of my life” after burning that bridge.

Now, it appears Tisch is being ousted from his position with the Giants. The Giants' lineage dates back years with the Tisch family, as Steve is the son of former Giants co-owner Preston Robert Tisch. Since 2005, Tisch has served as the Chairman and Executive Vice President of the Giants. However, he will no longer be in those positions if he transfers his ownership stakes.