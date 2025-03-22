After weeks and weeks of anticipation, question marks, and hypotheticals, the New York Giants have made it official: Jameis Winston is heading to the Big Apple on a two-year deal worth as much as $16 million.

That's right, after being linked to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and beyond, the Giants are going all-in on Winston as their bridge quarterback, joining Tommy DeVito as the lone signal callers under contract with the team heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Need proof? Look no further than Winston on social media, who announced the deal shortly after the NFL Insiders, with a fun little apple emoji at the end to make it feel more official.

“Start spreading the neWs,” Winston declared.

Now granted, as darn-near everyone who has learned about the deal will tell you, Winston is not expected to be the Giants' quarterback of the future, with the semi-starter instead expected to hold things down in the interim until some rookie, be that Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or another player selected outside of the first round takes his place.

With that being said, he is a big-armed gunslinger with a fearlessness to his game that might actually intrigue head coach Brian Daboll. He got the most out of offseason trade target Jerry Jeudy in Cleveland last season, keeping the Browns playoff-eligible far later than most expected them to be, and when the season did fall apart, Kevin Stefanski oped to bench Winston to keep their draft pick as high as possible.

Could Winston spend Week 1 as a backup, losing the job to Sanders, Dart, or another player to be determined? Sure, that's possible, but after watching another one-time New York quarterback, Sam Darnold, put up MVP-caliber numbers last year as a buy-low signee, who knows, maybe Winston could have his own big run and force some uncomfortable conversations next spring with the Giants.