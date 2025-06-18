The New York Giants’ quarterback room might be one of the most unpredictable in the league. You’ve got seasoned vets like Russell Wilson, walking soundbite Jameis Winston, fan favorite Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito, and the freshly drafted Jaxson Dart, already dubbed the “swaggy” rookie by his fellow QB, SNY reports.

The age spread ranges from 36-year-old Wilson to 22-year-old Dart, but DeVito says the vibes are strong. “It’s very fun. We enjoy ourselves in there. Work comes first, as it always does, but we go out, get dinner, and do different things outside the facility,” DeVito told reporters on Wednesday. “Jameis and Russ are a little bit older, and me and Jaxson on the younger side, it’s a fun blend.”

And how do the younger guys plan to spend their break before training camp?

“Me and Jaxson might go on Love Island,” DeVito joked. “We’ve talked about it, so you really don’t know what’s about to happen.”

Apparently, the QB room has been tuning in from time to time on off days. While Wilson and Winston gear up to spend time with family during the brief offseason window, Dart and DeVito might just be scouting their next destination.

For the uninitiated, Love Island is a dating competition where singles pair off and try to find love while surviving weekly eliminations. It’s chaotic, over-the-top, and exactly the kind of show you'd expect two confident young quarterbacks to mention with a smirk.

Dart’s time to rise

Jokes aside, Jaxson Dart has a real shot to climb the Giants' depth chart. He impressed the staff during the pre-draft process so much that general manager Joe Schoen traded back into the first round to select him with the 25th pick. Coach Brian Daboll is known for maximizing quarterback talent, and Dart is trying to soak it all in.

“I want to be the most coachable player I can be,” Dart said. “I'm a process driven person, so I’m taking it day by day, rep by rep.”

Wilson enters camp as the starter, but Dart will be given every chance to push DeVito for the backup role. The Giants hope the only drama this summer comes from Love Island, not the quarterback battle.