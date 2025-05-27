For those wondering why New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was unable to secure No. 2 for his jersey number, the reason was it came at a hefty price from cornerback Deonte Banks.

Speaking to CLLT Media, Dart was asked if he tried to buy No. 2 from Banks. While he did, the price was too high for the 2025 first-round pick.

“Yeah, it's too much,” Dart revealed, laughing. “Too much, yeah.”

So, there you have it. It makes sense why Banks may not have wanted to give up his jersey number. He recently gave up No. 3 for Russell Wilson, who the Giants signed in free agency. Banks has already switched his number twice before, going from No. 25 to No. 3 from his first to second year in the league.

What jersey number will Jaxson Dart wear for the Giants?

Currently, Dart is wearing No. 6 at the Giants minicamp. There is still time to change it if he chooses to, but he will wear that going into training camp this summer.

In college, Dart wore No. 2 while he was at USC and Ole Miss. We will see if he ever changes back to his college number while in the pros. It may not be while Banks is also on the team.

Jersey numbers have been a hot topic for the Giants. Their other 2025 first-round pick, Abudul Carter, spent a lot of time debating his number.

In college, Carter wore No. 11. However, he wanted to wear No. 56 in honor of Lawrence Taylor, who denied this request. He then contemplated wearing his college number, which was previously worn by Phil Simms.

Ultimately, he decided to go with No. 51, which was previously worn by another edge rusher, Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari spent the first four years of his career with the Giants before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dart is going into his first training camp with the Giants. They selected him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after trading back into the first round.

While the Giants also signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Dart was brought in. One would assume Wilson or Winston would be the Week 1 starter, but Dart had showed out at minicamp.

Dart played three seasons with Ole Miss before entering the NFL Draft. He played in 36 games, starting 35, and led them to a 28-10 record in that span.

His last season with the Rebels was his best. He threw for nearly 4,300 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He added another 495 yards on the ground.