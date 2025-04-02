The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson this offseason to a one-year deal with $10.5 million guaranteed where he'll join Jameis Winston in the quarterback room. Wilson has worn No. 3 throughout his entire career but that number already belonged to cornerback Deonte Banks.

On Wednesday, Banks officially switched his jersey number, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Banks will wear No. 2 to allow Wilson to wear No. 3 like he has his entire career.

“Giants CB Deonte Banks has switched to No. 2, allowing new QB Russell Wilson to continue to wear No. 3.”

Shortly after the news broke, Russell Wilson shared a thank you post to Deonte Banks on x, formerly known as Twitter. After thanking Banks, the 36-year-old quarterback shared two praying hands emojis and tagged the Giants.

“Salute to my guy [and] young star Tae Banks! Grateful for you letting me wear #3 King! Full of gratitude.”

The Giants struggled much throughout the 2024 season finishing the campaign with a 3-14 record. Quarterback woes prevented the offense from gaining any traction, as head coach Brian Daboll started three different quarterbacks and played four total. As a result, the franchise owns the No. 3 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is some speculation that the Giants will select a quarterback in the first round despite signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston through free agency. Both veteran quarterbacks played in 11 or more games for their respective teams.

Playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson ended the 2024 season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions while recording a 63.7% completion percentage. Meanwhile, Winston stepped into the Cleveland Browns starting role after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. The 31-year-old quarterback finished the season with 2,121 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while throwing a 61.1% completion percentage.

It's not entirely clear who will be the starting quarterback for the Giants. At the very least, the franchise found immediate options in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. However, the organization may want to consider finding a long-term solution sooner, rather than later.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is highly expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. If that's who the Giants want, they'll likely have to trade up to that pick with the Tennessee Titans. If not, there's a chance Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is available at No. 3, assuming the Browns pass on him with the No. 2 pick overall.