May 9, 2025 at 8:57 AM ET

The New York Giants made a ton of improvements during the 2025 NFL offseason. New York completely rebuilt their quarterback room, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before drafting Jaxson Dart. The Giants also added more firepower on defense with edge rusher Abdul Carter. The rookie out of Penn State made a big decision on Friday.

Giants rookie Abdul Carter has finally chosen his new number. Carter will wear No. 51 for the Giants during rookie minicamp and moving forward, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carter finally settled on 51 after weighing several historic number options.

First, Carter was interested in wearing Lawrence Taylor's retired jersey No. 56. New York's legendary defender is one of the most important players in franchise history, so it was a bold choice to ask him to hand over his jersey number.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor refused to give up his number for Carter.

To his credit, Carter took that setback in stride. Carter explained that LT is still a legend in his eyes and that he felt that he had to ask about the jersey number, even if the answer would be no.

“The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the 🐐 nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it,” Carter posted on social media.

Carter also considered wearing No. 11, which was his number during his collegiate career at Penn State.

Unfortunately, that number is also retired by the Giants. Carter asked its owner, former quarterback Phil Simms, if he could use the No. 11 jersey. Simms was reportedly open to the idea of allowing Carter to use his number. However, he was ultimately “outvoted by his family” according to ProFootballTalk.

Former Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari wore No. 51 during the 2024 season. Ojulari left New York in free agency for a new home in Philadelphia.

Now Carter can forge his own legacy in New York with the No. 51 jersey.