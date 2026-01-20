On Tuesday, the New York Giants officially introduced John Harbaugh as the next head coach of the franchise following their disastrous 2025 season. Harbaugh spent the better part of the last two decades as the coach of the Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl there in 2012-13, and he will hope to bring a similar run of success to a Giants franchise that has been mired in struggle in recent years.

At Harbaugh's press conference on Tuesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen also addressed the New York media, and he spoke on how important it will be for he and Harbaugh to collaborate on decisions moving forward.

“Everywhere I've been, the head coach and general manager work together. That's the only way it's going to work, and get on the same page, go through the process…” said Schoen, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Schoen also called reports that Harbaugh will have the final say on roster decisions for New York “just something that’s on a piece of paper. Doesn’t matter.”

The Giants certainly have their work cut out for them in trying to build a contender out of what was one of the worst teams in the NFL this past year.

New York does have some intriguing young talent on the offensive side of the ball, with Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL during the 2025 season, establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and quarterback Jaxson Dart also showing some signs of promise, along with running back Cam Skattebo.

Still, the Giants appear to be quite a ways away from fielding a viable playoff roster, and it will be very important for the team to nail the upcoming NFL Draft, where they will be picking number eight overall, with the offensive line and defensive backfield being two of the most pressing areas of need on the roster.