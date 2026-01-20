The New York Giants have officially announced John Harbaugh as their head coach ahead of the 2026 NFL offseason. One of the biggest details that emerged from his unique contract was reporting directly to owner John Mara, rather than general manager Joe Schoen, which is how most teams operate.

Harbaugh spoke in detail about several aspects of his hire, including his decision to report directly to Mara. The 63-year-old feels that it is not as big a detail as it has become, noting that it is simply a process he is used to that “works.”

“To me, it's really not that important in the big scheme of things,” Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference, via the Giants' YouTube channel. “I think it's kind of overblown a little bit. The main thing is that it works. That's what matters. That's kind of what I was used to, and it felt like a good way to start off. Mr. Mara was happy about that. It seemed like it made sense. I don't think it really matters; we're all going to work together.

“I promise you, we all report to the boss, and the boss is ownership. John Mara is running football operations here, and I'm glad he is. That's also all the families and everybody involved. That's where this starts, and we respect that.”

John Harbaugh on reporting to ownership instead of Joe Schoen pic.twitter.com/ooLMDlmGBq — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) January 20, 2026

Harbaugh has 18 years of head coaching experience, all with the Baltimore Ravens. There, he worked with owner Steve Bisciotti for his entire tenure.

Bisciotti has owned the Ravens since he purchased sole ownership in 2004. He hired Harbaugh as head coach four years later in 2008. Bisciotti made the final decision to fire Harbaugh on Jan. 6, two days after Baltimore failed to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2018.

Mara has been the Giants' owner and CEO since he inherited the job from his father, Wellington Mara, in 2005. Harbaugh is John Mara's sixth full-time head coaching hire, including his fifth in the last decade.