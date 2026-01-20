The New York Giants finally got their guy. New York officially hired John Harbaugh as their next head coach on Saturday after multiple days of negotiations. The Giants made some big concessions to get Harbaugh in the building, but it should be worth it to land a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Chris Mara, brother of Giants owner John Mara, declared that the team's structure is not as important as overall collaboration.

Harbaugh will report directly to John Mara instead of general manager Joe Schoen, which had been the standard for the Giants. But he made it clear that he wants to build a strong partnership with Schoen.

It seemed to be within the realm of possibility that New York would fire Schoen to make room for Harbaugh's hand-picked general manager. With that in mind, Mara explained why the Giants ultimately decided to keep Schoen.

“Joe has a really great knowledge of the NFL and they hit it off well,” Mara added.

Mara made it clear that the type of power that Harbaugh will receive within the organization is not normal. But the Giants were willing to make an exception for a talented coach like Harbaugh.

“With anybody else, it might not have happened that way,” Mara concluded.

The Giants are clearly enamored with Harbaugh and were willing to bend the rules to get him. They signed Harbaugh to a five-year contract rumored to be valued around $100 million.

Thankfully, the early days of the Harbaugh regime in New York have gone swimmingly.

Harbaugh praised New York during his first appearance in front of the media after being hired by the Giants.

“They say New York's a different kind of place, I would say that's probably true, man. This is incredible,” Harbaugh said, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

He also spoke highly of Giants QB Jaxson Dart who will be the face of the organization alongside Harbaugh.

The next steps for Harbaugh and the Giants will be fleshing out the rest of the coaching staff. Once that is complete, the new regime can take a good, hard look at their roster.

It will be exciting to see who the Giants bring in at offensive and defensive coordinator.