In 2024, New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's son Carson made headlines around the world when he told his father that he would trade up to draft Jayden Daniels in an appearance on Hard Knocks.

At the time, fans appreciated the segment, as it showed a behind-the-scenes look at what happens in an NFL locker room, but as Daniels blew up in a major way over the course of his rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship game, fans openly wondered if maybe the younger Schoen was on to something the whole time.

Well, on the day before the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the younger Schoen is at it again, sharing a highlight video of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart before taking his Instagram page private for one reason or another, as shared online by Warren Sharp.

“Apparently, Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son posted a Jaxson Dart highlight reel on IG this NFL Draft eve,” Sharp wrote. “And then set his account to private.”

Interesting. Interesting.

Did Schoen turn his account private to avoid interactions with other accounts blasting his take? Or did that decision come from upstairs, with the elder Schoen asking his son to keep things in house as his team looks to move around the NFL Draft in the pursuit of adding as many good players as possible?

In his 4.0 Mock Draft on Day 1 eve, Daniel Jeremiah projected the Giants selecting Abdul Carter at pick No. 3 before trading back into the first round with the Seattle Seahawks to draft Dart at 18, even with Shedeur Sanders still on the board. While this may be somewhat surprising, considering how the NFL Draft has largely been a two-quarterback race at the top with Cam Ward, Dart has come on in a major way in 2025, to the point where the Shoen Family has become major fans of his work.

Will the Giants ultimately select Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if Dart's name precedes “The New York Giants select,” the legend of Carson Schoen will only continue to grow.