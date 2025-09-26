New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers was forced to leave the 22-9 Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Throughout the week leading up to the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, his status has been up in the air. However, it appears he'll play on Sunday in what will be quarterback Jaxson Dart's debut start.

Reports indicate that Nabers, who is 22 years old, is no longer in the injury report and will play against the Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the same report, Schefter claims that Giants kicker Graham Gano is already ruled out, and Younghoe Ko is expected to get the start.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers is off the injury report and good to go for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Giants ruled out K Graham Gano due to a groin injury. Former Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is expected to make his Giants kicking debut Sunday.”

Article Continues Below

Outside of Gano, two other players are already ruled out as well, while another is listed as doubtful, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. New York will be without Chauncey Golston and Tyrone Tracy Jr., while Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. is considered doubtful.

Having Malik Nabers available is key to the Giants' success moving forward. His presence will play a major role in the offense, while also helping Jaxson Dart develop as a quarterback. Nabers has flashed major potential throughout his career so far, as he looks the part of a superstar-caliber wide receiver. Through three games played this season, the second-year pro has recorded 16 receptions, 251 yards, and two touchdowns.

It'll be interesting to see how Nabers and Dart connect on Sunday. The Chargers' defense is ranked eighth in the league in average yards allowed per game (276.7). They are also the ninth best at defending the pass, allowing an average of 182.0 yards per contest. So, Malik Nabers and the offense appear to have a real challenge in Week 4.