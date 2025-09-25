The New York Giants are making yet another change at the quarterback position. After Russell Wilson had a disastrous Week 3 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran quarterback was benched. Replacing him under center is rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who will make his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Amidst all the chaos of the Giants' QB room, one player has unfortunately been the biggest loser of this scenario: wide receiver Malik Nabers. Dov Kleiman pointed out an insane stat about the Giants WR. Despite being drafted just last season, Nabers will now play with six different quarterbacks. It's a crazy stat to have, showing just how futile the Giants' search for a franchise quarterback has been.

Last season alone, Nabers played with four different quarterbacks. He started the season with Daniel Jones throwing him passes. After Jones was benched and eventually cut, the Giants cycled through Tim Couch, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito. Most people expected Nabers to play with Dart this season eventually, but no one expected it to come this soon.

The connection between a quarterback and his wide receivers is critical to their success. It will take time for a wide receiver to adjust to a new quarterback. Nabers has cycled through six wide receivers now, and the Giants star is a bit frustrated at this point. When asked about the cycle of QBs around him, the Giants WR simply said, “They gonna find a way to get 1 the ball,” referring to himself.

The Giants have now started the season 0-3, putting them in an unfavorable position to start the year. The Giants drafted Dart with the hope that he's going to be the quarterback of the future. Now, he's thrown to the fire as the team scrambles to find some semblance of success this season.