John Harbaugh already has President Donald Trump in his corner.

The veteran head NFL coach is taking his talents to the Big Apple, as Harbaugh was the Baltimore Ravens head coach for 18 seasons and was let go by the franchise at the conclusion of their 2025-2026 season. During his interview with Fox News, Brian Kilmeade asked how it felt for Trump to rally behind him and give praise as he enters this new era.

“It did surprise me, it was crazy,” Harbaugh admitted as he shared that Trump urged the Giants to hire him. “All of a sudden I started getting, bing, bing, bing, my phone starts going off and there it is. It’s like man, he is the president, I guess that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The endorsement followed Harbaugh visiting the White House with his family.

“We loved it, we loved meeting President Trump,” Harbaugh told Kilmeade. “We loved all of his group. It was awesome, it was pretty cool. I mean, it just goes to show you how blessed we are to do something like this.”

"It did surprise me!" John Harbaugh recounts the moment President Trump publicly urged the NY Giants to hire him and how his phone started “bing, bing, bing.” pic.twitter.com/55QGPBr2VS — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) February 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

Following his release from the Ravens, Harbaugh reflected on his time in Baltimore.

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION,” Harbaugh said per the Ravens site.

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success. A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity.

Harbaugh added that there were relationships that he gained throughout his time in Baltimore.

“… Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage. … Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day.”