The New York Giants could emerge from the offseason and one of the NFC's most exciting teams before 2026 kickoff. New York has already had an exciting offseason, notably adding John Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh has already assembled an excellent coaching staff that will help him turn the Giants into a winning organization once again.

Harbaugh heaped praise on his new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during a recent interview.

“Of course. Of course. I expect Matt to be the best ever,” Harbaugh said when asked if Nagy could end up being the equal of former OC Todd Monken, per The Athletic's Ian O'Connor. “I’m hoping he’ll be the best offensive coordinator to ever coach the game; that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Nagy is effectively getting a promotion by joining the Giants. While he was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, head coach Andy Reid was calling the plays. Now Nagy can become an offensive play-caller once again.

The Giants also hired former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as their next quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Callahan and Nagy will work closely together as they mentor second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Harbaugh reportedly put in a lot of work to assemble his new coaching staff in New York.

“When adding up the people interviewed for those 31 positions, the sources contacted for opinions on those people, and the applicants who were considered and deserved a respectful response for their interest, Harbaugh made hundreds upon hundreds of calls and texts,” O'Connor added.

Article Continues Below

That process included taking suggestions wherever he could find them. Harbaugh apparently acted on a suggestion that he made during a WFAN Radio by speaking ESPN analyst Rex Ryan about the team's defensive coordinator role.

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” Harbaugh said. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

Ryan was a former assistant of Harbaugh's back in Baltimore.

New York now has an upgraded coaching staff capable of leading them to new heights.

It will be fascinating to see which players New York's new coaching staff targets during free agency and the draft.