The New York Giants are making a much-needed upgrade on the offensive line with an AFC North tackle. New York is coming off an abysmal 2024, and now head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are 100% on the hot seat going into next season. One of the consequences of last year was the Giants releasing former starting quarterback Daniel Jones. However, this team's biggest weakness over the past few years has remained constant: its offensive line.

Fortunately, Schoen just added a player who will significantly strengthen this unit. According to NFL Network Reporter Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing former Cleveland Browns OT James Hudson III. The 25-year-old has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with another $4 million in incentives.

James Hudson III is an absolutely critical addition to New York's roster

The Giants finally have a swing tackle who can fill multiple positions when called upon. And that is crucial to this roster, especially with the poor health of starting left tackle Andrew Thomas over the past two seasons. Hudson III, a former fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2021, has appeared in 49 total games with 17 starts. The Toledo native has had to earn his stripes over the years and has shown himself to be a capable starter when called upon. He will certainly be part of the first unit for New York heading into the 2025 season.

Signings like this one are the kind of little moves the Giants need to make to become relevant again. This organization has been one of the most decorated franchises in the NFL historically. But unfortunately, recently, the Giants have been regular league bottom-dwellers since their Super Bowl XLVI victory. And now the franchise has another quarterback crisis that it will need to fill in next season. But without a stable offensive line, a new leader under center will not stand a chance. And New York's offensive line has been very poor recently.

The Giants had perhaps the worst o-line in the NFL in 2023, giving up the most sacks per game by far. Last year's unit did a bit better in this stat but still was toward the bottom of the league. In addition, New York severely struggled on the ground in a year without former superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. The good news with that spot is New York will either be able to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft or a potential game-breaker like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter. But this franchise has to get that pick right. And if it's a quarterback, that player needs as much protection as possible up front. Certainly more protection than Daniel Jones received during his time in the Meadowlands.