The New York Giants made a major roster move Friday, signing quarterback Jameis Winston for the 2025 season. Now, he will have another target to throw to after the team signed veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal.

“The Giants are signing veteran WR Zach Pascal to a one-year deal, source says. Visited earlier this week,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday.

Pascal was an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion who has carved out a solid seven-season NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound pass-catcher has 169 career catches for 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Signing Zach Pascal is not going to move the needle all that much for the Giants, but it does seem to fit with the Jameis Winston signing and their overall 2025 strategy of signing low-risk veterans who will allow the team to keep their flexibility going forward and maybe even wining a few games if things break right.

Pascal is now part of a receiving corps that Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. After making the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, this group could also include Hesiman Trohy-winning cornerback and reciever Travis Hunter.

If not Hunter, this group of wideouts could be catching balls from a young QB like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Either way, signing players like Pascal and Winston mean that the Giants can afford to keep rebuilding the team while not forcing young players who arent ready to have to provide more production that they are ready for.

That's what happens in an ideal world. Prospects and veterans will compete for jobs, the bets players will win in 2025, and the team will be better for it in both the short and long term.

While that would be great, the other option is that all these moves do nothing, the Giants stink again, the head coach and general manger get fired, and Big Blue once again has a pick at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. And truthfully, this isnt the worst outcome either as that would mean the organization can do a full reset with a shot at QBs like Arch Manning or Garrett Nussmeier.