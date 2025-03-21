The New York Giants have been involved in numerous rumors this offseason as the franchise wants to immediately improve its quarterback situation. After potentially being in the mix for veteran star Aaron Rodgers, it appears the franchise is going a different route after signing Jameis Winston to a contract.

Winston agrees to sign a two-year, $8 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 31-year-old quarterback can make up to $16 million with incentives.

“BREAKING: The Giants and QB Jameis Winston are finalizing a 2-year, $8M deal, which could be up to $16M with incentives, multiple sources tell NFL on Fox.”

The Giants finally found a quarterback this offseason after deciding to move on from Daniel Jones midway through the 2024 season. New York played several quarterbacks en route to a 3-14 record, playing Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle.

Jameis Winston plugs in and looks like the starting option for now. However, the Giants do own the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and have been rumored to be linked to some of the prospect quarterbacks.

The Giants were rumored to be interested in trading up to No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans to potentially select Cam Ward. But there is a chance that Shedeur Sanders will be available at No. 3. Meanwhile, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has gained serious momentum and analysts believe his draft stock to skyrocket come draft night.

Either way, New York lands Winston and will rely on his veteran experience. He can serve as a decent bridge option until a rookie is ready to take the reigns next season. That is assuming the Giants do draft a quarterback in late April.

Winston stepped into the starting role for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles in the team's 21-14 Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jameis Winston played in 12 games total and started seven for Cleveland. In that stretch, the veteran quarterback recorded 2,121 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while throwing a 61.1% completion percentage.