The NFL Scouting Combine is over, which means we now know the heights, weights, and underwear-based athletic ability of most of the prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. It also means a new NFL mock draft before the free agency “legal tampering period” starts on March 10. So, without further ado, here is the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0.

1. Tennessee Titans — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Titans want a “generational player,” and Travis Hunter could be that guy. Not to mention, he fills two major needs for the Titans, as well as gives them a face of the franchise. They will piece it together with Will Levis and a veteran-to-be-named while Hunter gives them a dynamic on both sides of the ball they haven’t had in a long time.

2. Cleveland Browns — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

There are rumors that the Browns want a QB, but they are better off taking the best available player and waiting for the possibly loaded 2026 class. So, with an eye toward rebuilding when the Deshaun Watson contract finally ends, general manager Andrew Berry will take Abdul Carter in the draft to replace the soon-to-be-traded Myles Garrett.

3. New York Giants — QB Cam Ward, Miami

If the Giants can resist the temptation to trade up, they may get the best QB in the 2026 NFL Draft tight where they sit. Both the Titans and Browns have reasons not to pick a signal-caller, so if GM Joe Schoen can hold his horses, he could get exactly what he wants.

4. New England Patriots — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Patriots need to protect Drake Maye and give him weapons. Building a quality offensive line around him will be easier in free agency—especially with the most cap room in the league— than it will in the draft.

What you can’t find on the free agent market is a fast, 6-foot-5 wideout who profiles as a true WR1 for the next decade plus. That’s why the Pats take T-Mac here.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

After releasing Christian Kirk and (likely) realizing that the rest of their receivers are low-end No. 2s or high-end No. 3s at best, the Jags would love for Tet McMillan to fall here. If he doesn’t, though, like in this 2025 NFL mock draft, they’ll have to “settle” for the defensive tackle in the class, who will make life a lot easier for Travon Walker and Joshua Hines-Allen.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Reports out of the combine are that Shedeur Sanders didn’t take the process seriously, possibly because he has a guarantee that a team will take him high in the 2025 NFL Draft. After striking out with Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, and the Raiders seem most likely to be that team.

7. New York Jets — CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Just over 30 years ago, the Jets took a cornerback No. 12 overall in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. That player made three Pro Bowls and, in 1998, helped Gang Green win their first AFC East crown since 1969 (back when it was the AFL East).

Now, Aaron Glenn is the head coach of the team that drafted him, and the team is looking for its first AFC East title since 2002. It would be fitting if the first player he took was a shutdown corner like Will Johnson who can help upgrade the Jets defense that will be carrying a lot of the team’s water in 2025.

8. Carolina Panthers — CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Jahdae Barron put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and moved from likely in the 20s to the top 10 of this year’s class. Johnson will likely still be the first CB off the board because 6-foot-2, almost 200-pound humans who can run and move like him don’t grow on trees, but Barron will be a close second.

Barron is 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, and offers a Panthers defense mostly devoid of talent a player who is a big nickel back and can play outside corner or safety as well. Plus, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, and there aren’t a lot of humans who can do that, either.

9. New Orleans Saints — EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Saints are the most perplexing team of this draft, because they could use pretty much anything and should be blowing up their entire team and starting over. In that vein, they are the franchise in the best position to draft purely on upside, since it will be several years before they are good again.

Mykel Williams has rare athletic traits, and you can’t teach that. So, if it takes the explosive 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher a year or two to hone his craft at the NFL level, that’s OK because if he does, watch out.

10. Chicago Bears — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

I’ve had Ashton Jeanty to the Bears in my 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0 and 2.0, so I thought it was time to mix it up a bit as most pundits had an offensive lineman like Will Campbell here. However, Chicago just traded for Chiefs guard Joe Thuney and Rams guard Jonah Jackson so we’re back, baby!

Jeanty makes a ton of sense to take the pressure off of Williams. An offensive line is important, but a top-notch running game will help just as much. Plus, Jeanty can be a weapon in the pass game as well, making him more valuable than your standard RB.

11. San Francisco 49ers — OL Armand Membau, Missouri

With the way this 2025 NFL mock draft falls, the 49ers have their pick of offensive linemen at No. 11, and they will take another of the combine fast risers, Armand Membau. At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, he is more guard- than tackle-sized, but with his skills, he should be able to play on the outside.

This can be a short-term play where Membau plays guard this season but also a long-term one where he is the heir apparent to Trent Williams, which makes a lot of sense for the Niners.

12. Dallas Cowboys — EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are wild cards here, as they could go several ways. With Jeanty off the board, look for Dallas to build in the trenches, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Shemar Stewart is raw, but after his combine performance, he looks like a game-wrecker in the NFL who will complement Micah Parsons well.

13. Miami Dolphins — OL Will Campbell, LSU

This is a dream scenario for the Dolphins, as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft drop to them at No. 13. In Will Campbell, they may have their 2025 right tackle, an All-Pro-level guard prospect, or their left tackle of the future. It’s a win-win-win for Mike McDaniel.

14. Indianapolis Colts — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

This Colts’ pick isn’t unique to the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, but the reason you see it everywhere is that it makes a ton of sense. Tyler Warren is an offense-changing weapon who will allow Shane Steichen to do so much more this season. Plus, at 6-foot-6, he may be able to actually catch Anthony Richardson’s passes.

15. Atlanta Falcons — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

This is another simple one. The Falcons badly need help on defense, especially in the pass rush. Mike Green, despite his small school background, is the best edge prospect of the board at this point, which is why this is a no-brainer.

16. Arizona Cardinals — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Teams that need DT help are going to love the 2025 NFL Draft. These players will come in every shape and size in April, including the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Walter Nolen. The Ole Miss product is a playmaker at a position that doesn’t seem many of those, and the former top high school recruit still has some upside, too, that will come with NFL coaching.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. has big upside, but also comes with reported character concerns. He also forgot his t-shirt at the combine and had to run his 40 in a hoodie. Even so, he still ran an impressive 4.47-second time. Sounds like a Bengal to me!

18. Seattle Seahawks — S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori was the top performer at the combine, rocketing his way up draft boards and possibly passing Georgia’s Malaki Starks as the first safety off the board. For a coach in Mike Macdonald who had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, Emmanwori is the next best thing.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

This remains my favorite pick and favorite fits of this 2025 NFL mock draft. With Lavonte David on his way out, the Buccaneers get the big and explosive Jihaad Campbell, who looks like a game-changing middle linebacker who can anchor a defense for years to come.

20. Denver Broncos — WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Sean Payton continues to talk about wanting a “joker” on offense. That is a player who can do multiple things and play multiple positions, so the defense doesn't know what is coming next. A lot of pundits have Michigan TE Colston Loveland filling that role, but Luther Burden III could, too. The Missouri WR is polarizing, but if anyone can get the best out of him, it’s Payton.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Staying with the WR theme, the Steelers take the biggest combine winner at the position in Matthew Golden. His teammate, Isaiah Bond, said he was going to run a sub-4.29 40 and then ran a 4.39. Golden, on the other hand, didn’t say anything and actually ran a 4.29. The Steelers will like that a lot on both fronts.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

It’s always easy to mock a player that an ex-college coach coached in college, which is what is happening here with Wolverine Colston Loveland to Jim Harbaugh. However, in this case, the Chargers desperately need pass-catching weapons for Justin Herbert, and Loveland is the best one left on the board, regardless of position.

23. Green Bay Packers — CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

The Packers definitely need a cornerback in this draft, and they get a little lucky here as one of the best in the class falls to 23. Yes, Shavon Revel is coming off a major injury, but his talent speaks for itself, and this is a steal for Green Bay in their home city.

24. Minnesota Vikings — S Malaki Starks, Georgia

With Harrison Smith retiring, this pick simply makes too much sense. No, Malaki Starks isn’t the athlete Emmanwori is, but he can play football and lead a defense. That is exactly what the Vikings need, so this is a great pick.

25. Houston Texans — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans need to keep CJ Stroud upright next season, or they will suffer the same fate as the last two seasons. Without a quality offensive line, the Texans are a good, not a great, team, but hopefully, Kelvin Banks Jr. can help fix that, whether he ultimately ends up at guard or tackle.

26. Los Angeles Rams — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Teams that draft well and rebuild quickly make good choices, but they also get a little lucky. In this case, the Rams do both as arguably the best OT in the draft falls to the late first round because he is coming off an ACL tear. Once he recovers, though, he will be a cornerstone for LA moving forward.

27. Baltimore Ravens — LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Ravens always seem to be in the perfect spot to get a player who fits them well and drops for one reason or another. In this case, Jalon Walker could be a top-10 player, but some teams will see him as a tweener. In a deep DL class, this means he drops, and the Ravens are there to stop his fall and get an incredible defender.

28. Detroit Lions — EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson may look a little awkward at 6-foot-6, but he balled out at the combine and will shoot up draft boards. For a team like the Lions, who would benefit greatly from a dangerous, unorthodox rusher cross from Aidan Hutchinson, Jackson is a perfect fit.

29. Washington Commanders — OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The Commanders need help all across the offensive line in front of Jayden Daniels and, now, Deebo Samuel. Grey Zabel is the perfect fit, as he is the one top OL prospect who can start at any of the five positions across the line. Versatility like that is just what Washington needs.

30. Buffalo Bills — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Bills are another big winner here if the draft falls like this. Massive DT Kenneth Grant (6-foot-4, 331 pounds) could go in the teens but dropped just because of how this 2025 NFL mock draft shook out. Here, though, the Bills get the run-stuffing middle man they desperately need.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

For the Chiefs, it’s offensive tackle or bust, especially after trading Joe Thuney. At this point in the draft, they’ll take whatever top tackle is left, and in this scenario, it is Josh Conerly. If the above OTs and Conerly are gone on real draft day, the Chiefs may be in trouble here.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The Eagles need a pass rusher to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, and Donovan Ezeiruaku is the best edge player left on the board. The only caveat here is that Howie Roseman does seem to like bigger school guys most of the time, Ezeiruaku is a team captain and won the Ted Hendricks Award this season as the nation’s top DE, which are bona fides enough.