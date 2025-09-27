The New York Giants have made an adjustment for the loss of Graham Gano after he sustained an injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jude McAtamney was elevated to the active roster as the Giants prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. He will not be starting on Sunday, however, as the Giants signed Younghoe Koo to take over the starting job for Sunday afternoon's game.

Gano was placed on injured reserve with the groin injury he suffered in Kansas City during Sunday Night Football.

McAtamney will serve as insurance for the Giants after Gano had to kick through the injury he suffered during the Kansas City game. New York coach Brian Daboll opted to use his injured kicker after punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point late in the second quarter.

The injured Gano returned to kick a 25-yard field goal and nailed it, but he looked hobbled in the process and will not be able to play for the time being.

Now, the Giants will have two kickers on their roster to ensure they do not find themselves in the same situation again at any point in the near future.

The 25-year-old from Derry, Northern Ireland, has hit one 31-yard field goal in his two-year NFL career so far. He hit it during his rookie season in 2024 and has yet to make an appearance in 2025. It was the only field goal he has kicked so far at the NFL level.

McAtamney served as the starter for Rutgers in 2022 after arriving in North America from Northern Ireland. He made 23 of 24 extra points and 12 of 19 (63.2 percent) field goals in his college career. He only kicked one field goal in 2023 – going 0-for-1 – before going pro and landing with the Giants the following season.

He will be available as the backup to Koo for the time being.