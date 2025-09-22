While they may have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor got a win by trolling Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift.

During the game, the Giants had a “Taylor Cam” where they searched for Swift in their MetLife Stadium crowd during their matchup with the Chiefs. They panned across the back of a few blondes' heads before landing on Taylor, who was smoking a cigar in the crowd.

Giants just did a Taylor Swift cam but faked everyone out and showed LT smoking a cigar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/023BeUqf4J — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fans seemingly erupted when Taylor was shown. Swift's “Welcome to New York” played during the original search, but AC/DC's “Back in Black” then took over once Taylor was shown.

Was Taylor Swift at the Giants vs. Chiefs game?

Given Swift's ties to New York, it would have made sense for her to attend the Giants-Chiefs game. However, it is unclear if she attended the game.

If she did, they may have kept it on the down low. Last week, Swift snuck into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium behind a wall that escorted her to her suite.

So, if she were there, fans would likely find out sooner rather than later. It appears Swift and Kelce are trying to take a step back this year from the spotlight. Since they have started dating, they have become the focal point of pop culture.

They recently got engaged. Swift and Kelce announced it on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” their caption read.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they picked up their first win of the season against the Giants. They are coming off losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in the first two weeks of the season.

Kelce did not have a good game. He was targeted seven times by Patrick Mahomes, but he only caught four passes for 26 yards. Those were both his lowest totals of the year so far.

Russell Wilson struggled leading the Giants' offense. He only passed for 160 yards, and he threw two ugly interceptions to the Chiefs' defense. One of their lone bright spots on their offense was Cam Skattebo. He had 60 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards.