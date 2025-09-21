The Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Sunday (Sept.21), and fans want to know if Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years before he asked the singer to marry him last month. While they were dating, Swift made a note to show up for a lot of his games, including the two back-to-back AFC Championship wins and their two Super Bowl appearances. However, last season the pop star decided to only attend home games at Arrowhead Stadium, citing safety concerns.

During the 2023-24 season — the first Swift attended as Kelce's girlfriend –the “Cruel Summer” singer did attend away games as well, including one at MetLife. At the time, the Chiefs played the New York Jets and won 23-20. Swift also didn't attend the game alone, she brought a couple of her close friends to join the game with her. Alongside Swift were her A-list friends such as Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Antoni Porowski.

Swift traveled to MetLife to see the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets. The “Karma” singer brought along a few famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman and Antoni Porowski.

Has Taylor Swift attended any games this season?

The Chiefs have played two games this season. They opened their season with a game in São Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 27-21. Swift was not in attendance for the overseas game as many WAGS opted to stay back in Kansas City to avoid the long flight. Several factors lead the singer and her team to decide to keep Swift in the states.

Article Continues Below

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed Daily Mail’s source.

It's a long-haul flight of about 13 hours from Kansas City to São Paulo, and the insider adds that it “would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city.”

Swift made up for her absence when she attended the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 last Sunday. The singer went viral for “sneaking” into Arrowhead Stadium behind a privacy wall that led her to the suite.

So far this season, neither the Giants nor the Chiefs has won a game, so this Sunday Night Football game is imperative for both teams to put a win on their record. The Sunday Night Football game begins at 8 p.m. ET.