The boo birds were out at MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. New York and Kansas City both came into the game sitting at 0-2 on the young season. However, Brian Daboll's men were unable to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two interceptions in this game. One of the interceptions happened in the endzone. Overall, New York averaged less than five yards per play on Sunday. And they squandered a respectable defensive effort on their home field.

After the game, Daboll addressed the media. He was asked about fans calling for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to take over the offense. During his answer, he made a rather honest and striking admission about the fan reactions to the team.

“Look, I'd be booing too, to be honest with you,” Daboll said, via SNY Giants. “In terms of not being good enough. Not scoring, not finishing, I understand that. That's the nature of it.”

Russell Wilson, Giants struggle as winless start continues

Article Continues Below

Before the season, many would have counted New York out heading into this game. However, two losses to start the year for the Chiefs made this game more winnable than previously though. Especially considering how sluggish the Chiefs' offense has looked so far.

To be fair, Kansas City did not put together a dominating offensive performance. They gained a little more than 300 yards while also averaging less than five yards per play. However, the Chiefs had an edge in time of possession while playing mistake-free football.

Mahomes also threw a touchdown in this game, while Kareem Hunt punched one in from a short distance. These touchdowns made all the difference, as Kansas City went on to pick up its first win of the season.

The Giants need to figure things out sooner rather than later. New York hits the field again next week against the Los Angeles Chargers at home in search of an elusive first win.