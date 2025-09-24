The much-hyped Russell Wilson Experiment ended in just three games for the New York Giants.

Well, at least for now.

With the Giants losing their first three assignments in Wilson's maiden stint, the team decided to pull him as the starting quarterback and replace him with Jaxson Dart. The rookie signal-caller has yet to see action.

New York's latest defeat happened on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-9, with Wilson going 18-of-32 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice.

Despite his demotion, it's clear that the 36-year-old veteran is still in high spirits. He posted pictures from his visit to a hospital in New York, wherein he interacted with several patients.

“With God, nothing is impossible. Grateful for His healing power!” wrote Wilson on Instagram.

While many agreed with the Giants' move to make the 22-year-old Dart the starting quarterback, fans defended Wilson, stressing that he doesn't deserve the vitriol being hurled against him because of the team's ugly start.

“We still love you, Russ,” said @kdard_.

“Love you as a person, Russ!” echoed @druwvv.

“This is the man y’all hating?” asked @joe_makar.

“One of your quotes early on in your career that changed my life: ‘Always have great perspective, perseverance, and purpose in life.' You’re doing great with the big picture in life, Russ!” wrote @simplytexx.

“You're a good dude, Russ. You have everyone’s respect. It’s not personal. This team is in desperation mode,” commented @victornilo.

“They will never make me hate you, Russ 💙💚,” added @ahurse7_.

The one-time Super Bowl champion has always been one of the more charitable stars in the NFL.

In his three starts with the Giants, Wilson tallied a career-worst 59.1% completion rate. He threw for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with New York in the offseason.

Dart, who was drafted by the Giants as the 25th overall pick, will finally make his debut in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.