The New York Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on their team, two veteran quarterbacks who have a lot of NFL games under their belt. The main thing that everyone wants to know is who came in to be the starting quarterback and if there will be a training camp battle to determine it.

Wilson has been a starter for his entire career, and with the contract they gave him, there's a really good chance that he will be the QB1 for the Giants, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Look, the New York Giants did not bring him in for the rah-rah. They brought him in as a backup plan to what they now did, which was go get Russell Wilson. I don’t think this was ever going to be a conversation of we want you to compete with Jameis. Now I do think if Joe Flacco was brought in with Russell Wilson, yeah I think that would’ve been a case of you guys have to compete for the job,” Russini said on the Scoop City podcast.

Though Winston has experience being a starter in the league, in his last few stops, he's been the backup quarterback. That's not to say he can't still produce as a starter because there were times last year when he stepped up for the Cleveland Browns and delivered. Nonetheless, Wilson seems to have just enough to get the job done, and he'll most likely be the starter in Week 1.

Giants have options at quarterback

Last season, the Giants couldn't say they had this type of luxury at quarterback, where they had multiple veteran quarterbacks on the team. Now, they have Wilson and Winston, who have shown throughout their career that they can ball. Even with them both on the team, the Giants could have a plan of still drafting a quarterback, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The Giants’ plan, as I understand it, is simply to play the best player at the position,” Breer wrote. “Wilson is the likely starter. But it might be Winston. It also might wind up being the third pick. But with the backstops they’ve given themselves in Wilson and Winston, they don’t have to force a quarterback at pick No. 3— with five of the top 105 picks, they could also take a Jaxson Dart or a Quinn Ewers later on.”

There still seems to be a world where the Giants draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, which wouldn't be a bad idea. He can have time to develop and he has two quarterbacks that can show him the ropes.