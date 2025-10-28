It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New York Giants, who first snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against the Denver Broncos and then lost an ugly game to the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Jaxson Dart has remained the quarterback for New York despite an up and down tenure at best, and calls have been growing louder for the team to move on from head coach Brian Daboll amid their latest defeat.

Through it all, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has remained the team's backup, supporting his teammates and taking his benching as professionally as possible.

Recently, Wilson's wife and pop star Ciara took to Instagram to share some photos of the two, including a video of them dancing together.

One person who couldn't believe what he was seeing is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who took to the comment section to relay his thoughts.

“Russ be dancing ? i never knew my dawg had that side to him,” wrote Gardner, alongside a slew of laughing and fire emojis.

Overall, it was a good representation of Wilson keeping his head up despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of his NFL career.

An interesting spot for Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants this offseason, fans weren't exactly expecting him to resurrect his career there, considering that he didn't appear to have a whole lot left in the tank during his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson's first three Giants starts saw the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, including one of the best games of his career on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, immediately followed by one of his worst against the Kansas City Chiefs the next week at home.

After that game, Daboll made the decision to start Jaxson Dart, and the results so far have been a mixed bag at best.

It remains unclear if another team will take a chance on Wilson next year, or if he is destined to be a backup for the remainder of his career at this point.