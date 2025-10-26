The New York Giants have suffered a pair of brutal defeats in the past two weeks. After a painful fourth-quarter collapse against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, the Giants were hoping to go into Lincoln Financial Field and bounce back against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, the Giants suffered a 38-20 defeat as the Eagles were able to gain revenge against New York after losing the first meeting between the two teams at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been masterful in the earlier win over the Eagles, but Philadelphia put too much pressure on the rookie quarterback in this meeting for him to duplicate his performance.

Dart completed 14 of 24 passes against the Eagles for 193 yards and he did throw an 18-yard TD pass to Cam Skattebo. However, he was sacked 5 times as the Eagles were able to make the rookie signal caller uncomfortable throughout. Dart was clearly upset after the game and said he and his teammates can't accept a losing performance and letting the Giants' opponents have their way.

“I have to think of the right way to say this,” Dart said. I thought they really kind of dominated most of the game, and it’s an embarrassing feeling. We’ve got to figure out ways to win, because I hate losing. I’m not used to it. I’m not gonna accept. Our team’s not gonna accept it.”

Giants suffer brutal injury to young star

When the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17 in the previous meeting between the two teams, that game served as basically a coming-out party for Dart and Skattebo. The two have formed something of a partnership that bodes well for the team's future.

However, shortly after Skattebo caught his TD pass from Dart, he suffered a major injury to his ankle/foot. Play was stopped and Skattebo had to be carted off the field.

The Giants will try to end their two-game losing streak when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9,