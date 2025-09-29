The New York Giants upset the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 during their Week 4 matchup, but they may have suffered their most brutal loss of the season. During the second quarter of the game, franchise wide receiver Malik Nabers elevated for a pass along the sideline and tweaked his knee while preparing to jump. The worst-case scenario was confirmed today as Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

It's a situation Giants' fans know all too well. They drafted another star receiver out of LSU back in 2014 with their first-round pick in Odell Beckham Jr. It wasn't long before Beckham Jr. became the most electric offensive player in all of football, a path Malik Nabers could easily be on in the next few years. However, in 2017, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a similar season-ending injury at MetLife that would effectively alter his future with the Giants and the rest of his career.

Malik Nabers (2025), Odell Beckham (2017) both injured at MetLife

Article Continues Below

Hard to believe: Both Odell Beckham Jr. (2017) and Malik Nabers (2025) suffered season-ending injuries at MetLife Stadium… and both happened against the Chargers. 🥺 https://t.co/3Xuh2CfWRf pic.twitter.com/TYoJQXXDHd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 29, 2025



Malik Nabers' injury isn't any anomaly or surprise given the string of injuries to take place at MetLife stadium. Fans have long-believed that the turf playing surface should be replaced with grass to match the favorable playing conditions in classic stadiums like Lambeau Field and even the most high-end, updated models like So-Fi Stadium. However, the old turf at MetLife was replaced just two years ago by a new synthetic turf, indicating their continued interest in upgrading the surface.

Nabers' injury came against the Los Angeles Chargers and Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury came against the same franchise in an eery coincidence. With both athletes attending the same school and playing the same position, suffering an injury on the same field, Giants' fans and fans of football are distraught about the loss of Nabers' season.

Per The Sporting News, a list of notable injuries at MetLife Stadium since 2020: Nick Bosa (ACL tear), Solomon Thomas (ACL tear), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain), Raheem Mostert (MCL tear), Sterling Shepard (Achilles tear), Sterling Shepard (ACL tear), Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL tear), Blake Martinez (Achilles tear), Shane Lemieux (patellar tendon tear), Jabrill Peppers (ACL tear), Kyle Fuller (ACL tear), Aaron Rodgers (Achilles tear), Al Woods (Achilles tear), Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tear), Andrew Thomas (Lisfranc injury), Malik Nabers (ACL tear)