It is no secret that the New York Giants are in the market for a veteran receiver ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. General manager Joe Schoen has been working the phones, with the Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers emerging as a potential option.

Meyers is not the only option, as the Giants have been linked to Jaylen Waddle, Chris Olave, Jauan Jennings and other marquee names expected to become available. However, among the aforementioned names, Meyers is one of the most attainable targets, for whom the team would cede the fewest assets. Jennings' contract situation makes him another intriguing option, but his injury status and lingering contract extension make him less attractive.

The Giants' need for a receiver stems from Malik Nabers' season-ending ACL injury, which left Jaxson Dart without much to work with. Nabers' injury leaves New York with the conundrum of either relinquishing draft capital to get its rookie quarterback adequate help or working with what it has and saving the assets for its continuous rebuild.

Fans remain split on the decision, but the front office is seemingly determined to make moves as soon as possible. Schoen, along with head coach Brian Daboll, entered the season on the outskirts of the hot-seat list, giving credence to his aggression and sense of urgency.

Coming off a 1,000-yard campaign, Meyers would not be easy to acquire. The 28-year-old is an integral part of a wailing Raiders offense, particularly with Brock Bowers fighting through a knee injury in his sophomore season. That should still not stop Schoen and the Giants from making a concerted effort to close the deal.

Giants' potential Jakobi Meyers trade offer

Giants receive: WR Jakobi Meyers, 2026 sixth-round pick

Raiders receive: OLB Chauncey Golston, 2026 fourth-round pick

The Giants do not want to relinquish any draft assets, but they will have to offer something to convince the Raiders to bite. Jakobi Meyers is not worth an early-round pick, but Schoen might have to bite the bullet and part with a fourth-rounder to complete the deal.

After sending their upcoming third-rounder to the Houston Texans to trade up for Dart, the Giants have just seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Considering Schoen's biggest strength as a general manager has been in the draft, maintaining those shrinking assets is even more crucial.

New York is far from win-now mode, but Dart is currently the franchise's biggest investment, and parting with a fourth-round pick would be worth it to help him flourish. Relinquishing the pick is less about investing in Meyers and more about doubling down on Dart.

Schoen could pull off the trade with just draft capital, but trading a player like Chauncey Golston keeps both sides' payrolls balanced. Despite signing Golston to a three-year, $19.5 million deal, the Giants have not used him much due to their three-man pass-rushing unit of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter that is already flourishing.

The Raiders, however, could benefit from Golston's services. Their pass-rushing unit lacks depth behind Maxx Crosby, even with Malcolm Koonce back in the rotation. Golston, who notched a career-high 5.5 sacks and five batted passes with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, would be a valuable addition to the currently underachieving unit.

Las Vegas might not want to part with Meyers, and Giants fans would like to see the team acquire a better receiver at the deadline. But considering the situations both teams are in, this deal makes sense for both sides. It will just be up to Schoen to get John Spytek to cooperate.