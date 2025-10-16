The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find rhythm in the passing game this season, and one of the main names caught in the middle of that inconsistency is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Despite flashes of strong play, Meyers has not been as productive as expected, and his uncertain contract situation has reignited trade speculation. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are open to listening to offers but are not actively shopping him.

“Teams I've spoken to believe the Raiders are open to trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers but are not actively trying to move him,” Fowler reported. “The sense is the Raiders would prefer to play out the season before making major determinations about the roster.”

Meyers, who requested a trade before the season, has continued to perform professionally, emphasizing his love for the game and teammates. “Whenever I'm on the field, I’m going to perform to the best of my abilities,” Meyers said earlier this year.

Still, if Las Vegas continues to slide in the standings, the pressure to make roster changes could mount — and that may soon include moving Meyers.

One team that could come calling is the New York Giants. According to SNY, as an NFL rumor for now, multiple sources familiar with discussions say the Giants have been “aggressive” in exploring trades to bolster their depleted wide receiver corps and have identified Meyers, along with Chris Olave (Saints) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), as top targets.

At 2-4, the Giants are in a precarious position but are determined to support rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has shown flashes of promise despite a rash of injuries to his receiving group.

Malik Nabers is out for the season with a knee injury, and Darius Slayton continues to battle a hamstring issue, leaving general manager Joe Schoen eager to land a reliable weapon.

Of the three names linked to New York, Waddle would be the most high-profile addition. The 27-year-old has 29 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns this season and remains one of the league’s premier deep threats. The Bills will probably be interested in entering the market to catch Olave, too.

Olave and Meyers, meanwhile, could represent more attainable options depending on cost, both financially and in draft capital.

If the Giants strike out on top-tier targets like Waddle or Olave, league insiders expect them to pivot quickly to secondary options before the trade deadline. Either way, New York’s message is clear: they’re not waiting until next season to give Dart the help he needs. For now, they are just rumors.