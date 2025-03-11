The New York Giants made Darius Slayton a high priority for the 2025 NFL free agency period. The wide receiver is now $36 million wealthier.

Slayton's return got confirmed by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo Monday. The wideout's agent David Mulugheta helped complete the deal.

Slayton's deal is stretches three years. He'll earn $12 million annually through this new contract.

But jokingly, Slayton continues to pivot back to the Giants. Many across the league have kept believing Slayton eventually would want out of New York. Or draw high interest in the free agency market. Slayton emerged as a sleeper wideout ahead of free agency, as he was linked to three teams. Garafolo cracked a Slayton returning joke on X with a Godfather themed post.

Darius Slayton comes off down 2024 with Giants

Slayton brings familiarity back inside the Giants locker room ahead of 2025. But he's coming off a down 2024 campaign.

He caught just 39 passes for 573 yards and scored twice. Those numbers represent his second-worst season totals in his NFL career. Slayton delivered worst production in the 2021 season — catching a career-low 26 passes that year for 339 yards.

Slayton previously delivered four 700-yard marks for the Giants. He produced a career-best 770 yards in 2023. But Slayton also hasn't scored eight touchdowns since his rookie season of 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder delivered only two 100-yard outings this past season. He racked up 122 yards versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, then 108 three weeks later on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he endured 13 games of settling for three receptions or less. Slayton didn't deliver a catch in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Slayton lures back veteran experience and leadership. Even in what's become a younger Giants wide receiver room. Rookie Malik Nabers established himself as the leading Giants wideout. Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Wan'Dale Robinson added 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns by becoming the No. 2 option. Slayton finished with the third-best output in the Giants' WR room.