There are some big-name wide receivers who have been available in the NFL this offseason, but one name to keep an eye out for who is lesser-known is New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who is a player who could get decent money, and more than many might thing, according to NFL insider James Palmer.

“Keep your eye on Darius Slayton,” James Palmer said. “He might be one of the guys that gets paid a little more than you think, the former Giants receiver, see if he goes elsewhere. He's a vertical threat, lot of teams think because of quarterback play he's been playing with has effected him. He adds speed and juice, and that's lacking in this group. The ability to stretch the field. I could see him going Rams, Chargers, Packers could be interested in him. He's probably underrated in a lot of people's minds. I'd say Slayton is kind of the sleeper in the group that you're going to keep your eye on.”

Slayton came into the NFL in 2019 with the Giants, playing his entire career on what has mostly been a part of a bad offense. He was a valuable receiver for Daniel Jones throughout his career with the Giants. Now, he is a free agent and could be a solid contributor on a good offense, which the Rams, Chargers and Packers are.

The Rams are an interesting fit, as Slayton would be the third option in all likelihood after Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Tutu Atwell is still in the picture as well after re-signing with the Rams.

Slayton would be an intriguing fit with the Chargers as well, as he would be a good fit with Justin Herbert. Slayton's speed is a threat down the field, and Herbert is a good deep ball passer.

The Packers have a crowded receiver room when it comes to depth, but do not have that main option. Slayton would not be that player for them, but he would add a vertical threat.

It will be interesting to see where Slayton lands and the contract he eventually gets.