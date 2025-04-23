The New York Giants hoist the No. 3 pick and have some major decisions to make. As Shedeur Sanders continues to fall, Jaxson Dart continues to ascend.

Teams like the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made that point known. They've shown major interest in the Ole Miss quarterback.

Would the Giants trade down to select Dart? It's a possibility, but it would have to be the right situation. If there's one thing that's for certain, head coach Brian Daboll prefers Dart over Sanders, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

He elaborated more on what the franchise could do to secure Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I doubt they would take him at No. 3, but if they were to trade out of that spot, it's possible they could pick him later in the round. It's also worth noting that Giants GM Joe Schoen, not Daboll, is in charge of making the pick. Daboll's opinion is certainly significant in Schoen's final evaluation, but if the organization as a whole settles on Sanders or someone else, don't be surprised.

“As Daboll said in his news conference Monday, it's a collaborative process with a lot of people contributing opinions and evaluations.”

The Giants could make a move for Jaxson Dart

Taking Dart with the No. 3 pick could be a reach for the franchise. After all, either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter could be on the board at that time.

Not to mention, both of those players are the top of their respective positions. Although drafting a positional need is wise, it's important to do it without reaching too much.

With the minimum number of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants could trade back with a team like the Los Angeles Rams.

The latter doesn't urgently need a quarterback, after inking Matthew Stafford to a contract extension.

As a result, the Giants and Rams could agree on a trade to trade down. However, that might open the door for teams like the Saints and Steelers to pounce on the opportunity to draft Dart.

There are a barrage of hypotheticals that the front office will have to think about before committing to a plan like this. Luckily, Daboll and Schoen seem to be on the same page, as it pertains to a quarterback.

At the end of the day, one thing is clear. The Giants want Dart, and will do whatever it takes to land the Ole Miss football quarterback.