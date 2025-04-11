NFL insider Dianna Russini is with most league experts who cannot get a good feel for what the New York Giants will do at the 2025 NFL Draft. After signing two veteran quarterbacks in free agency, the Giants do not appear to go that route with their first-round pick, making the team's intended direction unclear.

Russini said she receives more public questions about the Giants than any other team due to the uncertainty surrounding them. The NFL insider called New York a “wild card,” making it difficult to predict the vision of Joe Schoen.

“I get asked by more people about the New York Giants than anything else right now,” Russini said on the ‘Scoop City' podcast. “Because they're a bit of a wild card of what are they going to do? Are you willing to take that gamble on putting your future on the back of Russell Wilson?… You don't want to take a quarterback [in the 2025 NFL Draft] and redshirt him. That doesn't make sense. Brian Daboll has no investment in that. How is that going to help him?”

https://twitter.com/DMRussini/status/1910652548052303975

For most of the offseason, many saw the Giants taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick of the draft. However, after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, most of those thoughts have dissipated.

Giants favored to take Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

If the betting odds are any indication, the Giants are now trending toward taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Despite some seeing Carter as the best overall prospect of the class, he is expected to be available at No. 3 depending on what the Cleveland Browns do with the No. 2 pick.

While the line varies across sites, Carter is lined at -230 to be the No. 3 pick on Fanduel Sportsbook. As he has been for weeks, Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall. Travis Hunter emerged behind him as the favorite to be taken at No. 2. The New Orleans Saints, who own the No. 9 pick of the draft, are now favored to take Sanders.

Considering the recent trends, Giants fans on social media are seemingly gravitating toward the idea of the team taking Carter. Those in support dream of his insertion into a pass-rush unit that already includes Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chauncey Golston.