The New York Giants entered the 2025 offseason with a sense of urgency and hope, eager to turn the page on a disappointing 3-14 campaign. With a highly touted rookie class, the team’s minicamp was the first real opportunity to see the new faces in action and gauge who might become a foundational piece for the franchise’s future. While several newcomers flashed potential, no rookie generated more buzz or left a stronger impression than quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart is Commanding the Spotlight

From the moment he stepped onto the field at the Giants’ rookie minicamp, Jaxson Dart looked every bit the part of a future franchise quarterback. Selected in the first round and viewed as the team’s long-term answer under center, Dart arrived with high expectations. Over two days of practices, he not only met those expectations, but in many ways, exceeded them.

Observers and reporters at minicamp were quick to note Dart’s poise, arm strength, and leadership qualities. Even in a controlled environment, with no live pass rush and only basic defensive looks, Dart’s talent was unmistakable. He displayed a live arm, zipping passes with velocity and accuracy in tight windows. During 7-on-7 drills, Dart went 3-for-5 in his first series his only incompletions coming on dropped passes by receivers. In his second series, he was a perfect 5-for-5, working efficiently from the shotgun and showing a quick release and decisiveness with the football.

What set Dart apart, however, was not just his physical tools. Media members and Giants staff alike were impressed by his approach and maturity. During his introductory press conference, Dart made a point to ask each reporter for their name before taking questions, signaling a desire to build relationships and establish himself as a leader both on and off the field. Such attention to detail and interpersonal skills are rare for a rookie and suggest that Dart is already embracing the responsibilities that come with being the face of a franchise.

Leadership and Intangibles

Leadership is often an intangible quality, but for a quarterback, it’s essential. Dart’s presence in the huddle and around the facility was noted by coaches and teammates. Head coach Brian Daboll expressed appreciation for how quickly Dart acclimated to the professional environment, remarking on his businesslike attitude and infectious energy. Even in a brief minicamp setting, Dart’s ability to command attention and respect was clear.

On the field, Dart’s arm talent was evident. Reporters described the ball as “flying out of his hand” with a unique throwing motion and plenty of zip. He handled windy conditions with ease, driving the ball through the air without issue, a positive sign for a quarterback who will play his home games outdoors in the unpredictable Meadowlands weather. While minicamp is not the place for full-speed defensive pressure, Dart’s decisiveness and accuracy on intermediate throws stood out. He finished his first day 8-of-10 passing, with both incompletions attributed to drops, and drew praise for his ability to put velocity on short throws while maintaining touch on deeper routes.

The Giants’ 2025 rookie class has been widely praised as one of the league’s most impactful, with several players expected to contribute early. Edge rusher Abdul Carter, running back Cam Skattebo, and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow all received positive reviews for their athleticism and potential. Yet, even among this talented group, Dart’s performance at minicamp was the most eye-catching.

The excitement around Dart is not merely about his on-field production during a handful of practices. It’s about the way he has already begun to reshape the culture and expectations of the Giants’ offense. His willingness to take ownership, connect with teammates and media, and approach the game with professionalism has set a new standard for what the team hopes to build moving forward.

Of course, rookie minicamp is only the first step in a long journey. The true tests for Dart will come in training camp, preseason games, and eventually when he faces live NFL defenses. There is also the question of whether he will start immediately or sit behind veterans like Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston as he continues to develop. Regardless of how quickly he ascends the depth chart, the foundation Dart laid during minicamp has already given the Giants and their fans reason for optimism.

In a year where the Giants desperately needed a spark, Jaxson Dart has emerged as the rookie who stood out most, not just for his physical gifts, but for his leadership, maturity, and the sense of hope he has injected into the organization. If his first impression is any indication, the Giants may have finally found the quarterback to lead them into a new era of success.