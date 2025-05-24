Abdul Carter is hoping to speak the law of attraction into existence. As the New York Knicks shockingly find themselves in a 0-2 deficit against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Giants rookie is hoping his new favorite team can fight back into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Carter, who has adopted the Knicks as his team despite hailing from Philadelphia, sent his support to the team on X, formerly Twitter. The No. 3 overall pick said he has a “feeling” that the series is not over, even with the Eastern Conference Finals shifting to Indiana.

“Just got this feeling it's not over yet, Knicks gonna bounce back!!!!” Carter tweeted.

Despite their 0-2 hole, the Knicks have only been outscored by eight total points. The series trend resembles New York's previous matchup with the Boston Celtics. In that series, the Knicks took an early 2-0 lead over the defending champions, winning the first two games by four combined points.

However, if New York is going to make Carter's wish come true, they will have to climb themselves out of a worrisome hole. After falling apart late in Game 1, the Knicks were torched inside by Pascal Siakam in Game 2. Siakam powered the Pacers to another gritty victory with a playoff career-high 39 points.

Giant showing support to Knicks during 2025 playoffs

Abdul Carter is far from the only member of the Giants supporting the Knicks during their magical 2025 playoff run. Brian Daboll, Russell Wilson, Darius Slayton and Jameis Winston were among the Big Blue representatives who showed out to support their neighbors' championship pursuit.

Several other New York legends, including Eli Manning and Justin Tuck, were also seen at Madison Square Garden during the 2025 playoffs. Though the Giants are technically located one state over in East Rutherford, their deep connection to the Knicks organization spans decades.

With the Knicks facing a 0-2 hole, they are forced to win on the road if they hope to play another game in Madison Square Garden before their season ends. They are 5-1 on the road in the playoffs so far. If they survive to see another home game, expect New York fans to show out for one final push.