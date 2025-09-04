While names like former quarterback Eli Manning were in the running, the Koch family has bought a stake in the New York Giants for $10 billion.

Bloomberg reports the Koch family came to terms to purchase a 10% stake in the Giants (via ESPN). The deal is still pending approval from other NFL team owners, and it could be approved as soon as their next meeting in October.

The valuation is at $10 billion, which breaks the record previously set by Josh Harris' group to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder in 2023.

This has been a long time coming. The Mara and Tisch families previously announced their intention to explore the possibility of selling a minority, non-controlling stake in the Giants. Now, they have a suitor.

Who are the Koch family and how are they affording the Giants' $10 billion stake?

Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch. Her net worth is $81.2 billion, and her family previously bought 15% of BSE Global. BSE Global owns the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, so they are staying with the theme of New York-based sports teams.

The Mara family has owned the Giants since it was founded in 1925. Currently, John Mara serves as the president and CEO of the team. Despite the Koch Family's purchase, the Mara and Tisch families will remain majority owners.

Currently, the Giants are gearing up for the start of the 2025 season. Head coach Brian Daboll is heading into a high-pressure season. After making the playoffs in 2022, the Giants have gone 6-11 and 3-14 in the following seasons.

They head into 2025 with a new quarterback under center. The Giants signed Russell Wilson in free agency. After a long quarterback battle, Wilson emerged as the team's starter.

Additionally, they drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They had to trade back into the first round to pick Dart. So, they invested heavily in the former Rebels signal-caller.

The Giants also added Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter in the draft. They picked him with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They will open their season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The Giants will then play the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers to start their season.