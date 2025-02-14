A portion of the New York Giants has been put up for sale by team owner John Mara. The decision was made following a 3-14 campaign by the Giants. A new part owner could help shift the energy in New York.

“Statement from the #Giants: “The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants. There will be no further comment in regard to the process,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via Twitter/X.

More information about the decision was published by Sports Business Journal.

“The team will not sell a majority stake or cede control, which has rested with current President John Mara or his family since his grandfather, Tim Mara, founded the team in 1925, sources said. Since 1991, the Tisch and Mara families have each owned 50% of the club, with a large roster of individual family members holding small stakes,” Ben Fischer wrote.

“Their precise reason for exploring an LP sale is not known, but the NFL allowed private equity firms to buy up to 10% of teams under a new policy approved last August. The team and Moelis & Co. declined to comment.”

The Giants are doing everything possible to put themselves in a better position for the future.

Could Matthew Stafford be heading to the Giants?

The New York Giants will be looking to go in a new direction at quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones during the 2024 season. Matthew Stafford has been linked to them.

The Giants could be making a move to add Stafford before long, according to ESPN's Colin Cowherd.

“This sounds crazy. The Matt Stafford to the Giants stuff is real, I’m told,” Cowherd said via Big Blue View. “The Giants do not like the quarterback class and Brian Daboll, the head coach, and Joe Schoen, the GM, have gotta win or they’ll be fired by Thanksgiving. They’re gonna get run out of the building … They are going to make a move, I believe, on Matt Stafford.”

Stafford could help usher in a new era for the Giants, but he would have his work cut out for him playing behind their offensive line.