Matthew Stafford might’ve not been with the Los Angeles Rams after numerous reports of him leaving in free agency. Once Stafford agreed to a contract with the Rams, it was a done deal.

However, the New York Giants were poised to make an offer for Stafford. They were one of many teams that were interested in the Super Bowl champion-winning quarterback.

After the Giants lost their top draft pick in Week 17, the team explored many options at the position. One of those was Stafford. Although he’s towards the end of his career, he still proved to be a valuable quarterback.

He led the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC West division title and a divisional-round appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They were about one play away from possibly stealing the game and heading to the NFC championship.

Peter Schrager explained on the Bill Simmons Podcast how the Giants could've ended up with Stafford.

“I know it from all angles because of my relationship with McVay but also my relationship with Stafford,” Schrager said. “It was to go see what’s out there and what destinations would be possible. It came down to basically the (Las Vegas) Raiders being very interested and the Giants.”

“What I think the trade compensation would’ve been, the Giants give up their 2nd round pick, which is the 34th pick, and then the Rams give up a 3rd round and Stafford.

“But then Stafford would need to tear up the contract and have a massive contract which would’ve been paying him close to $15 million more per year than what he’s essentially going to play for, for the Rams.”

Matthew Stafford could've been the Giants' next quarterback

The Giants were in turmoil this season, and that might be putting it politely. After the Giants cut Daniel Jones, who was their franchise quarterback, the tank was on.

However, a Week 17 win didn't help their matters and pushed the Giants back to the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They're looking for another quarterback, but Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward might be gone by then.

As a result, New York was in a bit of a panic. They aren't good enough to sign a win-now quarterback but weren't bad enough to land the No. 1 pick.

Because of this, it led the front office to explore all options. The franchise hasn't had a consistent quarterback since Eli Manning retired.

That's saying a lot because Manning retired in 2020. Since then, Jones came in as the supposed franchise player, but was soon cut.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock did about all he could, as well as Tommy DeVito. Still, it doesn't explain why the Giants would pursue Stafford.

After all, there aren't that many weapons around him. The most experienced receiver would be Darius Slayton, but he's set to be a free agent.

Once the Rams officially gave Stafford a restructured, it put a sigh of relief on many Giants fans' faces. Embracing the rebuild is the best thing the franchise can do, instead of trying to win now, without the adequate pieces.