The New York Giants need to have a great 2025 NFL Draft. They finished with a 3-14 record, cut Daniel Jones, and watched Saquon Barkley win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Despite the poor season, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have remained with the team. They have to dominate the draft, so let's see who the Giants take in Pro Football Network's NFL mock draft simulator.

The Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the third overall pick in the first round. Beyond that, they have the 34th and 65th overall picks in the first three rounds. That's as far as we are going to go today, but New York does have five picks in the final four rounds. PFN says that the Giants' needs are quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback, tight end, and offensive guard. But which of those needs will they fill with their first pick?

Let's spin the 2025 NFL mock draft simulator from Pro Football Network and see who the Giants land.

The Giants take the best player available in Travis Hunter

The Daniel Jones era in New York is over and the Giants need a new quarterback. But the Giants won a game late in the season to fall out of the number-one pick and all the way to three. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are picking ahead of them and could both use quarterbacks. Cam Ward goes one, Sheduer Sanders goes two, and the Giants take Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter in our NFL mock draft simulator.

Hunter had an incredible season for Deion Sanders at Colorado that ended in the Heisman Trophy. He played all 13 games at both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes last year. Hunter led the Big 12 with 96 catches and 15 touchdowns and added four interceptions on defense. Whichever way Hunter plays in the pros, his athleticism should allow an easy transition to the NFL.

With the five needs PFN outlines for the Giants, Hunter fits the best. He is also the best player available at number three and could be a dynamic player for Hunter. They still need a quarterback, which could come later in this draft or free agency. But picking a quarterback that is not Ward or Sanders here does not make any sense.

Beefing up the offensive line in the second round

The Giants hold the second pick in the second round heading into the NFL Draft. The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator does not trade that pick and has New York fill another need. Offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota is the pick at 34, giving the offensive line a great right tackle to build around.

Ersery started at left tackle for three seasons with the Golden Gophers. But the Giants have a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas that would push Ersery to right tackle. That is an easier place to start for a rookie trying to stabilize a brutal offensive line. But with Thomas and Ersery on the edges, they can build the interior line to create a solid unit.

The Giants passed up on guard Wyatt Milum to take Ersery in this 2025 NFL mock draft simulator. He went to the Jaguars two picks later. If presented with this choice in the real draft, Schoen should make the same choice. It is harder to find tackles than guards and taking a potential blue chip in the second round is a wise move.

The Giants make a trade to secure a quarterback

The Giants' biggest need is a quarterback this offseason considering they do not have one on the payroll. Literally, there is not a single one on the roster. So they trade up in this mock draft simulation from 65th overall to 56th, back into the second round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The trade with the Buffalo Bills cost the Giants a 2026 third-round pick, which is a fair price to move up that far. Dart is seen by some as a first-round pick, mainly ESPN's Field Yates who had him going to the Steelers. So if Dart is available here, the Giants paid a fair price to get him. This massive need for New York could help extend Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's time with the team. If Dart hits, the Giants will be back in the playoff conversation soon.