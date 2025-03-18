One week into the new league year, the New York Giants are still without a starting quarterback, making it likely they target the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the team continues to angle for either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in free agency, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still believes general manager Joe Schoen will target the position on draft night.

With the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiper sees the Giants taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders two picks after Cam Ward goes to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1. He also sees the team landing one of Rodgers or Wilson before then, giving it two quarterbacks to work with in 2025.

“Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center,” Kiper wrote. “Neither would be the long-term fix. That's why I still think the Giants could draft [Shedeur] Sanders at No. 3. And signing one of those veterans, then double-dipping at the position with Sanders would only help the rookie learn and develop. There would be no pressure to start Sanders right away or be the guy in Week 1.”

The prediction is not surprising, given how much time the team has invested in Sanders. As Kiper pointed out, neither Rodgers, 41, nor Wilson, 36, would be the future of the team, making it difficult for Schoen to justify leaving Green Bay without a young quarterback.

Will the Giants take Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft?

If the Giants want a quarterback at No. 3, Sanders will likely be their only option. The odds of the Titans taking Ward at No. 1 increase with each passing day, leaving Sanders without much competition as the second-best passer of the class.

However, if New York wishes to take a gamble, they could target the position with their second pick of the night. The Giants will also have an early Day Two decision, owning the No. 34 selection, the second pick of the second round. There, they could target one of Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Louisville's Tyler Shough. Dart is the most likely player in this scenario, given the way he has gained steam during the pre-draft process.

Targeting Dart at No. 34 would be a risky play in hoping none of the several other quarterback-needy teams take a shot on him late in the first round. The Giants' nightmare scenario would be going that route unsuccessfully after missing out on both Rodgers and Wilson in free agency. Both horrendous possibilities further increase the odds of Schoen pulling the trigger on Sanders at No. 3, with or without a veteran on the roster.