Mike Francesa might not be making waves on the afternoon drive for WFAN anymore, but he is still weighing in on the most pressing New York sports news, and he did not pull any punches when discussing New York Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter asking to wear Lawrence Taylor's No. 56.

“I thought this was a joke when I first heard it,” Mike Francesa said. “I think it not only is brazen, obnoxious and one of the dumbest things I've ever heard a highly prized recruit do. How would you ever have the gall, unless he was kidding around, and I gather he wasn't from what I can factor into this, in asking LT to let him wear 56. Who does he think he is?”

Carter asked Taylor to wear the number, and that request was denied. Carter previously said there is no hard feelings, and that it was an honor to speak to Taylor. Francesa made it clear that while he believes Carter could be a star with the Giants, he does not believe he will reach the heights that Taylor did.

“I think Carter might've been the best player in the draft, I think he's going to be an absolute stand out player, I think he's probably going to be a star,” Francesa said. “A star, a really good pass rusher, I can tell you this right now, he's not going to be Lawrence Taylor.”

Taylor is regarded as not only the greatest player in Giants history, but by many the greatest defensive player of all time and some believe he has an argument as the greatest football player of all time. Francesa compared Carter to Von Miller and Micah Parsons.

“How dare he even consider himself in the same breath, to come in here with that kind of attitude that you think you are going to wear the number, they're going to take the most famed number in their franchise's history,” Francesa said. “Lawrence Taylor in my estimation is the greatest defensive player in the history of the National Football League. Changed the game completely. Carter on his best, light he might be Von Miller, he might be Parsons, I can tell you right now, he's never going to be Lawrence Taylor.”

Carter will pick a different number, and if he is able to reach the heights of Miller and Parsons, the Giants would be very happy.