The New York Giants appear to be a team that would be willing to move several key player at the upcoming Nov. 4 trade deadline. However, one of those players is not likely to be outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

NFL insider Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network reported that the Giants have no interest in trading Thibodeaux or other key members of the defense that they believe will be productive the rest of the 2025 season and in the years to come. Garofalo reported that the Giants have already picked up Thibodeaux's option for the 2026 season.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff on the pending trade deadline, with the #Giants telling teams Thibo-no on Kayvon, the #Seahawks more likely to hang on to CB Riq Woolen than trade him and WR Jakobi Meyers still waiting out his trade request with the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/ueTFFdm528 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2025

Thibodeaux is in his fourth season with the Giants. He was drafted with the No. 5 pick overall in 2022 out of Oregon. Through the first 8 games of the season, Thibodeaux has recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

The 6-5, 258-pound linebacker had a big season in 2023 when he had 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Giants have been struggling most of the season on the defensive side of the ball. They rank 27th in points allowed as they are giving up 26.9 points per game, and they are also generous in yards allowed. They are giving up 382.4 yards per game to their opponents.

Giants hoping to climb, but have struggled through first half of the season

The Giants were able to create some excitement earlier in the season as rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo gave them a lift with their energy and overall play. The Giants registered a pair of notable home victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles, but a brutal injury suffered by Skattebo has taken much of the steam out of their attack.

New York is in last place in the NFC East with a 2-6 record, and painful road losses to the Saints and Broncos have drained much of their energy.

Dart is viewed as their quarterback of the future as he has supplanted Russell Wilson. Dart has completed 85 of 142 passes for 984 yards with 8 TDs and 3 interceptions. He has also run for 195 yards and 4 touchdowns.