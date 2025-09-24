The New York Giants are making a major change at quarterback, turning to rookie Jaxson Dart after three winless games with Russell Wilson at the helm. The move comes as the team searches for answers on offense and marks another turning point in Wilson’s winding career, which has included recent stints with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants did this for two primary reasons. The offensive output in two of the first three games was unpleasant, to say the least. The image of Wilson throwing the ball into the tunnel on a red zone possession for a penalty, then throwing it away on fourth down to cap a 22-9 loss to Kansas City is hard to shake.

Second, Dart has hit every benchmark coach Brian Daboll and his staff set in the process. He showed poise and quick learning in the offseason, sustained momentum through training camp, and impressed with his decision-making and ball placement in preseason games. His toughness and mobility give New York more options, particularly in the red zone, where the team ranks near the bottom of the league.

A rookie opportunity and a veteran’s decline for the Giants

The Giants believed their support system around Wilson would be enough to stay competitive while Dart developed. Instead, Wilson has looked like a shell of his former self. That is, of course, aside from one strong outing against Dallas. That performance has been overshadowed by New York’s 0-3 record and inefficiency in scoring situations.

For Dart, the opportunity represents a chance to seize the starting role in a franchise searching for stability. His athleticism offers coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka flexibility to expand the playbook. Hopefully, similar to how Kafka once helped guide Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Wilson’s future is less certain. After a decorated career that included a Super Bowl title, his time in Denver, Pittsburgh, and now New York has been marked by struggles. Whether he accepts a backup role, seeks a release, or walks away from the game entirely remains to be seen.

For now, the Giants are placing their hopes on Dart. Hopefully, the 22-year-old quarterback to spark an offense that has stalled for far too long.