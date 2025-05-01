When Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round, plenty were confused. However, the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll were not surprised in the slightest.

According to Todd McShay, he explained that the meeting between Sanders and Daboll was as bad as it gets.

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said via an SI article. “An install package came in. Preparation wasn’t there for it. [He] got called out on it. Didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

Daboll is a no-nonsense head coach. Not to mention, he's known for throwing the house at rookie quarterbacks. For instance, he quizzed Jayden Daniels during the 2024 NFL Draft meetings.

There were tons of coverages, and audibles that Daboll threw into the mix. Daniels did a good job of picking it up, even if he was flustered.

On the other hand, McShay's report indicates that Sanders didn't do either. He mentioned that the Giants head coach called out the Colorado football quarterback.

To be elite in the NFL, there is plenty of good scrutiny to take. This was one of those instances.

Giants' Brian Daboll didn't appreciate Shedeur Sanders's attitude

It's one thing to be embarrassed for not knowing a particular concept. It's another to keep your composure and attitude through it.

For Sanders, it's safe to say that he didn't have either.

However, some suggest that there is more to the story as opposed to a bad interview. However, there were more teams that had disastrous interviews with the Buffaloes quarterback.

Either way, the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart late in the first round. That signals their likely quarterback of the future. Although Russell Wilson is on a one-year contract, Dart can take the reigns.

Unfortunately for Sanders, he's in a brutal quarterback competition. The Cleveland Browns currently have three quarterbacks, as well as the fifth round pick.

That can make matters more interesting as he eyes for a spot on the roster.

Still, as more information circulates, it might not be a secret about Sanders's interviews. The Giants might not be the first of the bunch to talk about a bad interview.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers loved his interview, and specifically head coach Mike Tomlin.

No matter what, Sanders will need to prove himself to be in the good graces of the NFL. Judging from his draft interviews, there might be a while to go before he can make amends.