The New York Giants made their move for their quarterback of the future during the 2025 NFL draft when they traded back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. After the Giants picked Dart, a clip of him talking about his new teammate, Jameis Winston, resurfaced on social media, and it quickly caught fans' attention.

After selecting Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the draft, New York traded back up to nab their quarterback, which surprisingly ended up being Dart, rather than Shedeur Sanders, who was widely expected to be the second quarterback off the board behind Cam Ward. Dart was the guy for the Giants, though, and it appears as if he's thrilled to be with his new team, as he revealed before the draft that Winston was his “dream” teammate for when he made it to the NFL.

“At the combine, they ask you about your story, and they would be like, ‘OK, if you could train with anybody, past or present, who would it be?'” Dart said via Overtime. “Everybody was saying Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Joe Montana. Well, they asked me that question, you know who I said? I said Jameis Winston. I'm always gonna choose Jameis … If you really pay attention to his workouts, though, he is grinding. I feel like he would be the best teammate, because you hear everybody talk about him like he's super football intelligent, and I feel like he'd be a really good guy to learn from.”

Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston link up in Giants quarterback room

While Winston hasn't necessarily lived up to the billing that came with being selected first overall in the 2015 NFL draft, he's become a valuable locker room presence as a backup quarterback due to his high football IQ and immensely positive attitude. He may not be the flashiest name, but Dart sees what Winston brings to the table, and he's certainly going to be pumped to share the quarterback room with him in 2025.

Chances are neither Dart nor Winston will start under center for New York next season as the team signed Russell Wilson to presumably be their starting quarterback for the season. It's clear that the Giants are hoping Dart can become their long-term answer at the position, though, and he will be looking to put in work behind the scenes alongside Winston in his rookie campaign.