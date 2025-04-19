Change is once again in the air for the New York Giants. Following another disappointing season that left the fan base searching for answers, the 2025 NFL Draft represents not just a chance to restock talent. It can also be a critical opportunity to redefine the team’s future. They have a front office under pressure and a coaching staff potentially facing a make-or-break year. As such, this draft goes beyond filling holes. It’s about reestablishing a clear identity. In New York, expectations are sky-high and patience is notoriously short. That means every selection carries weight.

Free Agency Recap and Draft Imperatives

The Giants were aggressive in addressing their struggling defense during free agency. Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland bring youth, athleticism, and starting-caliber upside to a depleted secondary. Meanwhile, Roy Robertson-Harris adds depth to a defensive front that struggled to stop the run.

On offense, the team settled its quarterback situation—at least for now. They brought in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Wilson, in particular, offers stability after a year of brutal inefficiency under center. Sure, his 2024 season in Pittsburgh may have been forgettable. However, his 0.00 EPA per dropback still far outpaced the Giants’ dismal -0.11 mark. That ranked second-worst in the league behind only Cleveland.

Still, if the Giants leave this draft without securing a long-term answer at quarterback, that decision could come back to haunt them. Yes, Wilson might raise the floor in 2025. That said, the ceiling remains low without a plan for the future.

This team is still far from contention. Without a true franchise quarterback or a clear vision, the long-term trajectory remains murky. With that context, we turn to a mock draft designed to balance immediate needs with foundational building blocks for the years ahead.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the New York Giants will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 3: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Giants make a franchise-altering move at No. 3 by selecting college football’s ultimate Swiss Army knife. Travis Hunter is a generational talent. He is a rare two-way phenom with elite traits on both sides of the ball. His burst, awareness, and playmaking ability make him a top-tier cornerback prospect. Of course, his experience at wide receiver adds a layer of intrigue few teams have the luxury to explore. The Giants should fully embrace his versatility. Expect him to begin his career on defense, helping fill the void left by Xavier McKinney and energizing a secondary in need of stars. Still, don’t be shocked if Brian Daboll dials up a few offensive plays to showcase Hunter’s offensive prowess. He’s not just a first-rounder—he’s a culture-shifter.

Round 2, Pick 34: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Sure, Russell Wilson may be the present. However, Jaxson Dart could very well be the future. The Ole Miss product brings big-play potential, impressive arm strength, and improved poise to the table. Dart has the tools to eventually take the reins, but he won’t be rushed. A developmental path behind a seasoned veteran like Wilson gives him the perfect environment to learn without the pressure of immediate results. This is a forward-thinking selection that blends long-term value with positional urgency.

Round 3, Pick 65: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

If there's one position you can’t overinvest in, it's cornerback. Benjamin Morrison brings starting-caliber upside to the Giants. Physical at the line, technically sound, and reliable in coverage, Morrison can play both man and zone effectively. His addition deepens the secondary and complements the high-ceiling gamble of Hunter. Together, they could form the nucleus of a young, hungry, and opportunistic defensive backfield.

Round 3, Pick 99: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Offensive line depth remains a pressing concern. Enter Anthony Belton, who offers developmental intrigue with starting potential. Belton shows flashes of dominance in both pass sets and run blocking. He’s still ironing out the technical aspects of his game, but the upside is clear. With injuries consistently plaguing New York’s front five, Belton provides insurance now and could grow into a long-term fixture down the line.

Round 4, Pick 105: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Few prospects in the mid-rounds offer the sheer physical presence of Deone Walker. At 340+ pounds with surprising agility, Walker is a disruptive force. He also has enough twitch to contribute as a pocket pusher. His versatility along the defensive front allows him to rotate in early and eat up double teams. If he refines his technique, this could be a sneaky good pick with high-end rotational potential.

Round 5, Pick 154: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

The Giants triple-dip at cornerback, and for good reason. Quincy Riley is a natural playmaker with a nose for the ball and clean transitions in coverage. Injuries have made corner a volatile position for New York in recent years. Riley’s addition is about creating competition, depth, and future stability. His special teams value only adds to his appeal on Day 3.

Round 7, Pick 219: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Late in the draft, the Giants continue to address the trenches with the selection of Hollin Pierce. Towering at right tackle with impressive mass and anchor strength, Pierce is still a work in progress technically. However, his physical tools are undeniable. He’s an ideal developmental piece with enough upside to warrant a spot on the practice squad or back end of the roster.

Round 7, Pick 249: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia

Truss brings positional flexibility and the grit you expect from a Georgia lineman. He offers immediate value as a plug-and-play depth piece. Yes, he won’t wow in athletic testing. That said, his fundamentals, effort, and experience make him a strong candidate to stick on the roster.

Building a Blueprint

The Giants’ 2025 draft class is all about threading the needle between immediate improvement and long-term sustainability. With a potential superstar in Travis Hunter, a developmental quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and much-needed reinforcements in the secondary and trenches, New York has positioned itself to compete more effectively in the short term while keeping an eye on the bigger picture. This class may not solve every problem overnight—but it sets a foundation. In a pivotal year for the franchise, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen have taken calculated swings that could change the trajectory of the team. If even half of these picks pan out, the Giants won’t just be relevant—they’ll be dangerous.